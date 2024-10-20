Türkiye gives 3,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Somalia

(MENAFN) A Turkish ship carrying 3,000 tons of humanitarian aid docked at Mogadishu's seaport on Saturday, marking a significant effort to support Somalia. The "Ship of Goodness" departed from Mersin, Türkiye, on Sept. 29 and was welcomed by senior Somali government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama and Disaster Management Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim, during a ceremony at the port. Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktas, and representatives from Turkish aid organizations were also present at the event.



The aid shipment includes a wide variety of food supplies, tents, and other essential life necessities, aiming to improve the living conditions of those affected by natural disasters in Somalia. The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) highlighted the significance of the aid in a statement, emphasizing its potential to alleviate hardships for those in need.



Türkiye, in a show of its continued solidarity with Somalia, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the country. The Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu emphasized the strong ties between the two nations, stating that Türkiye would continue to extend its assistance to the Somali people in their pursuit of a better future.



Since 2016, Türkiye has provided over 60,000 tons of aid to Somalia, a country vulnerable to natural disasters like droughts, floods, and cyclones. Beyond humanitarian assistance, Türkiye has invested in Somalia’s education, infrastructure, and healthcare sectors. Additionally, Türkiye operates its largest overseas military facility in Mogadishu, where it plays a key role in training the Somali National Army.

