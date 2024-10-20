Over 62,000 Consumers Remain In Blackout In Ukraine Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of shelling by the Russian forces, more than 62,000 consumers in five regions of Ukraine remain without electricity.

This was reported by the of of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

According to the Ministry of Energy, over past day, 1,700 consumers in 16 settlements in Donetsk region were left without power due to hostilities. Power was restored to 10,300 consumers in 50 settlements. By morning, 146 settlements, or 88,600 consumers, were still without electricity.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, 3,700 consumers remain without power. For 11,200 consumers who were disconnected due to technical reasons, power was restored by the morning.

In Kyiv region, 3,200 consumers in five settlements remain without power due to technical reasons.

Additionally, 130 settlements, or 14,100 consumers, in

in

Sumy region are in blackout. Due to the morning drone attack, 60,000 consumers in the region were disconnected.

Furthermore, consumers in Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity due to hostilities.

As reported, during the past day, power was restored for more than 78,000 consumers who were disconnected due to hostilities and technical issues.