Cinc Awards Paratroopers For Participation In Battles In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, presented awards, including more than 60 state honors, to servicemen of the Air Assault Forces of the of Ukraine for their participation in combat operations in the Kursk direction.

This was reported by Syrskyi on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

The Commander-in-Chief thanked the warriors for their high motivation, effective combat performance, and resilience in the struggle to secure victory for Ukraine.

He also highlighted the professionalism and determination of Ukrainian soldiers, sergeants, and officers on the battlefield.

"Thanks to shifting the fighting to the enemy's territory, the enemy's offensive actions from the north were prevented, their strongest units were drawn to Kursk region, significantly replenishing the exchange fund, and thousands of civilian lives in Ukraine's border regions were saved," Syrskyi emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, following his work in military units in Sumy region and Russia's Kursk region, Syrskyi made several decisions aimed at inflicting maximum losses on Russian forces.