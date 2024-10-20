Hotel, Administrative Building, Educational Facility: Kryvyi Rih Authorities Report Damage From Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of the missile attack that occurred overnight Sunday, 48 people reported property damage.

The chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk , announced this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"As of 8:30, a total of 48 people filed property damage reports. A hotel, an administration building, an educational facility, shops, a bank, and a church sustained damage. The strike affected facades and shattered windows in 15 apartment blocks, mutilated 20 cars, including three fire engines, three vehicles, and an ambulance," he wrote.

CSI teams, detectives, medics, and emergency response crews scrambled to the impact sites to document the consequences of the Russian attack, document the war crime, and help those affected.

In Kryvyi Rih, the rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile strike has been completed, the head of the regional military administration, Serhii Lysak , reported on Telegram.

"The rescue operation at the site of the overnight attack has been completed in Kryvyi Rih. Three women and 14 men were injured. According to an update, 15 apartment blocks, several stores, a coffee shop, a church, a bank branch, and office premises were affected. A gas main was damaged. Almost three dozen vehicles were gutted," the post says.

As reported, as a result of Russian missile attacks on Kryvyi Rih, 17 people were injured, including a policeman and an emergency service member. A field police HQ has been deployed by the site of the attack to provide assistance to victims.

Photo: National Police , Dnipropetrovsk region