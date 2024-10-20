عربي


Turkish Minister Congratulates Azerbaijan On Zangilan Airport Anniversary


10/20/2024 5:08:40 AM

The Minister of transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, has extended his congratulations to Azerbaijan on the second anniversary of the opening of Zangilan Airport, located in a region liberated following the Garabagh war victory.

According to Azernews , the minister shared his message on his "X" account, highlighting the significance of the airport's inauguration by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Uraloğlu noted that Zangilan Airport symbolizes a new chapter in Azerbaijan's development and expressed optimism about a brighter future, strengthened by the brotherhood between the two nations.

AzerNews

