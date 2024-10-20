Turkish Minister Congratulates Azerbaijan On Zangilan Airport Anniversary
Akbar Novruz
The Minister of transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye,
Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, has extended his congratulations to Azerbaijan
on the second anniversary of the opening of Zangilan Airport,
located in a region liberated following the Garabagh war
victory.
According to Azernews , the minister shared his
message on his "X" account, highlighting the significance of the
airport's inauguration by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Uraloğlu noted that Zangilan Airport symbolizes a new chapter in
Azerbaijan's development and expressed optimism about a brighter
future, strengthened by the brotherhood between the two
nations.
