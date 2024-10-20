(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Netherlands has authorized Ukraine to deploy F-16 fighter jets supplied by the Dutch against military targets deep within internationally recognized Russian territory. Dutch Defense Ruben Brekelmans stated that such operations would be considered legitimate acts of self-defense under international law.



As part of a coalition of countries formed to support Ukraine, the Netherlands has committed to providing 24 F-16s, while Denmark and Norway have pledged an additional 19 and six aircraft, respectively. This coalition, which includes various other NATO allies such as Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Greece, Bulgaria, and France, has also been instrumental in training Ukrainian pilots to operate these advanced aircraft.



The first batch of F-16s, reportedly comprising fewer than a dozen planes, arrived in Ukraine in August. In a press briefing held in Brussels ahead of a NATO ministerial meeting, Minister Brekelmans emphasized that international law does not impose geographical restrictions on defensive actions. “International law does not contain any restrictions in terms of distance... it doesn’t stop at the border or 100 kilometers away from the border,” he said.



Brekelmans elaborated on the operational capabilities of the F-16s, stating, “We allow Ukraine to use the F-16s for their self-defense. It might be needed to intercept missiles or to hit, for example, airfields in Russia. So, military targets. And that’s also allowed to do that inside Russian territory or in Russian airspace,” as quoted by Ukraine’s state-run media outlet, Ukrinform.



In response to the arrival of the first F-16s in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed skepticism regarding their potential impact on the conflict, suggesting that the US-made fighter jets would not significantly alter the dynamics at the front lines.



This move reflects the growing military support from Western allies as Ukraine continues to confront Russian aggression, raising important questions about the escalation of military engagement and the implications for regional security. As Ukraine prepares to integrate these advanced capabilities into its defense strategy, the international community will be closely monitoring the situation for any changes in the ongoing conflict.

