(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Paratroopers of the 95th separate airborne assault Polissia brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the of Ukraine destroyed a unit of Russian marines in the Kursk region.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in Telegram .

“Paratroopers of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not get tired of writing tickets“for a concert with Kobzon” for non-doctored from the 155th separate marine brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet,” the statement reads.

This time, a reconnaissance unit of the brigade stormed a position of Russian marines located in one of the landings in the Kursk region .

“The war criminals were convinced of their safety, but the assault of the Polesian paratroopers was so rapid that the orcs did not have time to equip themselves, and even failed to put on their boots. The video shows nine“good” Russians, but 14 were killed,” the Airborne Forces noted.

