Hundreds Of Israeli Occupation Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

10/20/2024 3:04:52 AM
RAMALLAH, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of Israeli Occupation settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque, Sunday, the fourth day of what is referred to as Sukkot holiday, stated the Directorate of Islamic endowments in Al-Quds.
In a press release, it detailed that some 1,066 settlers stormed the mosque during the daytime.
The media directorate mentioned that the settlers preformed group prayers in the hallways of the mosque, protected by amplified presence of occupation forces that have imposed restrictions on Palestinians. (end)
