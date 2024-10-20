Türkiye’s BIST 100 increases on Friday’s session open

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, experienced a modest increase of 0.18 percent, translating to a gain of 16.26 points, as it opened Friday’s trading at 9,018.59 points. This slight uptick suggests a tentative recovery following a dip in the previous trading session. On Thursday, the had fallen by 0.52 percent, closing the day at 9,002.34 points, amid a daily transaction volume of 80 billion Turkish liras, which is approximately USD2.34 billion.



As market participants resumed trading on Friday, there was a sense of cautious optimism reflected in the index's performance. The fluctuations in the BIST 100 highlight the volatility in the Turkish market as investors navigate through various economic indicators and geopolitical developments that influence market sentiment. The modest rise in the index signals that investors may be looking for opportunities to capitalize on potential market rebounds despite recent downturns.



As of 11:30 AM local time (08:30 GMT), the foreign exchange market showed some notable rates against the Turkish lira. The exchange rate for the US dollar stood at 34.2870 TRY, while the euro was valued at 37.2130 TRY. Additionally, the British pound was trading at 44.7340 TRY, indicating a relatively stable foreign exchange environment despite ongoing economic pressures. These rates reflect the current dynamics of currency trading and the economic factors influencing the Turkish lira.



In the commodities market, gold prices were reported at USD2,702.90 per ounce, indicating ongoing demand for the precious metal as a safe haven for investors. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at around USD74.20 per barrel, reflecting the oil market's fluctuations due to global supply and demand factors. Overall, these market indicators suggest a complex economic landscape in Türkiye, as both equity and commodity markets respond to a mix of domestic and international influences.

MENAFN20102024000045015839ID1108798470