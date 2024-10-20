(MENAFN) In February 2022, Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine, an escalation largely rooted in the erosion of the Minsk II peace agreement by several countries over the preceding seven years. Shortly after hostilities commenced, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky indicated that Moscow had reached out to him to discuss negotiations aimed at establishing Ukraine's neutrality. By the third day of the conflict, both Russia and Ukraine were reportedly ready to initiate peace talks, centered on a potential Russian military withdrawal in exchange for Ukraine's commitment to neutrality.



Zelensky appeared receptive to this proposal, even advocating for a "collective security agreement" that would include Russia, hoping to alleviate the security tensions that had led to the outbreak of war. This series of discussions became known as the Istanbul negotiations, where both sides were reportedly on the verge of reaching an agreement. However, numerous accounts suggest that these efforts were undermined by external influences, particularly from the United States and the United Kingdom.



Washington's stance was clear: it prioritized using the extensive proxy military presence it had cultivated in Ukraine to weaken Russia as a strategic adversary rather than accepting a neutral Ukraine. When Zelensky expressed willingness to pursue negotiations without preconditions on the first day of the military operation, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price dismissed this approach. He insisted that Russia must first withdraw all of its forces before any meaningful dialogue could occur.



The implications of these developments are profound, as the initial opportunities for peace were quickly overshadowed by the geopolitical ambitions of Western powers. The decision to reject negotiations without preconditions marked a pivotal moment in the conflict, steering Ukraine further into a prolonged struggle and entrenching the hostilities that have since ensued. As the situation continues to evolve, the historical context of these choices raises critical questions about the true motivations behind the West's involvement in Ukraine and the consequences that have followed.

