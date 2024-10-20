UN issues urgent warning regarding worsening humanitarian crisis in Jabalia

(MENAFN) The United Nations has issued another urgent warning regarding the worsening humanitarian crisis in Jabalia and northern Gaza, exacerbated by the severe siege enforced by Israeli forces. In a statement released on Saturday, Muhannad Hadi, the Humanitarian Coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, shed light on the critical conditions affecting healthcare services in the area.



Hadi reported that Al-Awda and Indonesian hospitals—two of the last remaining operational medical facilities in northern Gaza—have sustained direct hits amid the ongoing military operations. This escalation has further aggravated the dire humanitarian situation faced by the local population. In recent weeks, Israeli forces have intensified their demands for the evacuation of these hospitals, yet Hadi stressed the stark reality that patients have no safe alternatives for relocation, rendering them at heightened risk during the conflict.



The conditions at Al-Adwan Hospital are particularly concerning, as it serves about two-thirds of the patients in the region. This hospital is currently struggling with severe shortages of beds, critical medications, medical supplies, and fuel essential for its operations. Hadi pointed out that a recent urgent appeal from the United Nations for access to northern Gaza, aimed at aiding countless injured individuals trapped under debris, has not been fulfilled.



The cumulative effects of ongoing hostilities, combined with an acute lack of resources, continue to threaten the lives of those in northern Gaza. There is an urgent call for the international community to acknowledge and take action in response to this escalating crisis before it reaches a point of no return.

