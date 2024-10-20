Lithuania’s President says now is ‘worst moment’ for Kiev to begin peace discussions

(MENAFN) Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda has expressed strong reservations about the timing of potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, labeling the current phase of the conflict as the “worst” possible moment for such negotiations. His comments come as Russian forces have made significant territorial gains in the Donbass region and other frontline areas throughout 2023.



Since the beginning of the year, Russian have been steadily advancing, capturing key locations such as the strategic town of Avdeevka in February and the stronghold of Ugledar earlier this month. Additionally, recent incursions by Ukrainian forces into Russia’s Kursk Region have seen a decline in territory controlled by Kiev, raising concerns about the overall stability of the Ukrainian front.



Arriving at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, Nauseda remarked that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be gaining confidence in his military position, stating, “He thinks he is prevailing and pushing Ukraine into the corner.” He emphasized that this dynamic makes it an unfavorable time for Ukraine to initiate peace negotiations, as Putin likely perceives Russia to be in a position of strength.



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is expected to address the EU summit later in the day, where he aims to promote his ambitious “victory plan.” Presented to the Ukrainian parliament earlier in the week, this plan outlines several key proposals, including an immediate invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, the lifting of restrictions on Western-supplied long-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory, and the deployment of a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package within Ukraine.



Zelensky asserted that his plan is feasible and primarily hinges on the support of Ukraine’s international partners, rather than being contingent on Russia’s actions. He remains focused on rallying support from Western allies to enhance Ukraine's defensive capabilities and pursue a more favorable outcome in the ongoing conflict.



As discussions about Ukraine's path forward continue, Nauseda’s comments serve as a stark reminder of the complex geopolitical landscape, where timing and perception play critical roles in the viability of peace negotiations. The conflict remains a pressing issue for European leaders, who are closely monitoring the evolving situation and its implications for regional stability.

MENAFN20102024000045015687ID1108799082