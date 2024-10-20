Harris vows to not maintain Biden’s course

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Fox News, US Vice President and presidential nominee Kamala Harris made a notable attempt to carve out her own identity, distancing herself from the policies and direction established by President Joe Biden. This shift comes as she seeks to assert her vision for the future of the Democratic Party and the nation.



Historically, Harris has been cautious in drawing contrasts between herself and Biden, but during her conversation with host Bret Baier, she emphasized that her presidency would not merely continue Biden’s legacy. When Baier posed the question, “You’re not Joe Biden, you’re not Donald Trump, but nothing comes to mind that you would do differently?” Harris responded firmly: “Let me be very clear, my presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency.”



She highlighted her intention to leverage her "professional experiences" and introduce "fresh new ideas" into her administration. Harris pointed out her background as someone who has not primarily spent her career in Washington, D.C., indicating her openness to input from various sectors, including Republicans and the business community. “I invite ideas... who can contribute to the decisions that I make,” she stated.



Baier further challenged Harris by referencing her campaign slogan, “Time to turn the page,” and asked what exactly she would turn the page to, given her role as vice president for over three years. In her response, Harris shifted focus, criticizing former President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric. “Well, first of all, turning the page from the last decade in which we have been burdened with the kind of rhetoric coming from Donald Trump,” she said, suggesting that her presidency would prioritize unity over division.



Harris has faced scrutiny for her previous media appearances, particularly following her interview on "The Late Show," where she was criticized for not clearly articulating the significant changes her administration would implement compared to Biden's. Her latest comments seem aimed at addressing these concerns and reassuring voters that her leadership would reflect a distinct approach.



As the election campaign unfolds, Harris's efforts to define her political platform apart from Biden’s presidency may play a crucial role in her appeal to voters seeking a new direction for the Democratic Party. The evolving dynamics within the party and the broader electoral landscape will likely influence how effectively she can establish her unique identity in the race ahead.

MENAFN20102024000045015687ID1108799077