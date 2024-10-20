N-Korea plans on changing border with S-Korea into ‘eternal fortress’

(MENAFN) North Korea has announced plans to transform its border with South Korea into what it describes as an "eternal fortress," highlighting the escalating tensions between the two nations. The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) confirmed that North Korean forces recently destroyed key road and rail links to the South, a move that reflects the regime's commitment to a complete separation from its neighbor.



In a report published on Thursday, KCNA stated that during the past week, North Korean military units detonated stretches of road and rail lines measuring 60 meters along both the eastern and western sections of the border. This action was characterized as part of a broader strategy to reinforce the division between the two Koreas. A representative from the North Korean Defense Ministry emphasized that additional measures would follow to fortify the border against what they perceive as a persistent threat from the South.



The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported on Tuesday that North Korea had specifically targeted sections of the Gyeongui and Donghae roads located north of the Military Demarcation Line, further severing connectivity between the two countries. KCNA justified this destruction as an "inevitable and legitimate measure" aligned with North Korea's constitution, which now explicitly labels South Korea as an "absolutely hostile state."



The move comes in response to what North Korea describes as a "serious security situation," which they claim has escalated to the brink of war due to ongoing military provocations from the South and its allies. This announcement marks a significant shift, as it appears to be the first time the North Korean Constitution has been publicly cited to define the South as a hostile entity. This declaration follows a recent session of North Korea's Supreme People’s Assembly, where discussions were reportedly held to amend the country's fundamental legal framework.



As the situation continues to develop, the implications of North Korea's actions and rhetoric could further strain an already tense relationship, with both nations locked in a cycle of military readiness and political posturing. The international community will be closely monitoring these developments as they could impact regional stability and security dynamics on the Korean Peninsula.

