Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Reverses Decision To Transfer Police Powers To Chief Minister

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a swift turnaround, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided not to present the Amendment Act passed in the cabinet on Wednesday, October 9. The amendment, which would have shifted the authority of transferring Grade 18 and higher police officers from the Inspector General (IG) to the Chief Minister, is now being revised. A new draft, prepared in consultation with police officers, will be presented to the provincial cabinet.

The initial act approved by the cabinet aimed to curb police autonomy, bring the police force under provincial government control and establish public complaint centers. However, within a week, pushback from police officers led the government to reconsider the move. Key officers reportedly influenced the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, convincing the government to revise the proposed amendments.

According to sources, under the revised draft, the Chief Minister will no longer have the power to transfer senior officers as stated in Section 9 of the Police Act. The power to appoint Regional and District Police Officers will remain with the police, with transfer summaries sent through official channels. The Inspector General (IG) will retain control over Additional Inspector General postings and internal transfers.

Also Read: Police Mobile Targeted in Remote-Controlled Bomb Blast in Buner, Injures Four Officers

Further revisions include expanding the Public Safety Commission from three to five members and extending their tenure from three to four years. While the government will nominate the independent member of the commission, the other members will be appointed by the Public Service Commission Chairman and the Provincial Ombudsman.

Complaint authorities, initially planned at the central level, will now operate regionally, with each authority consisting of five members. Despite these adjustments, the police operational system will remain largely autonomous as was before the proposed changes.