Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Introduces Independent Police Complaint Authority In New Amendment Bill

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a recent session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Provincial Law Aftab Alam presented the Amendment Bill 2024, which proposes the establishment of an Independent Police Complaint Authority.

According to the bill, the Police Complaint Authority can take disciplinary action against police officers. The authority will consist of a chairman and five members, with its central office in the provincial capital, Peshawar. Additionally, regional offices will be set up across various province areas.

The bill also outlines key changes in police appointments and transfers. Under Section 17, the authority to appoint and transfer police officers will rest with the Chief Minister, who can delegate this power to the Inspector General (IG) if necessary. The IG will be responsible for transferring Grade 17 and 18 officers, and all appointments and transfers will follow the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rules of Business 1985.

The amendment introduces changes to Sections 2, 7, 8, and 9 of the existing police laws, and completely abolishes Sections 26 and 27 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act 2017.

This move aims to bring greater accountability within the police force and streamline processes related to appointments and transfers.