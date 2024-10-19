Final Preparations Underway For By-Elections Across 17 Districts In KP

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) All preparations for the second round of local by-elections in various Neighbourhood and Village Councils across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Peshawar, have been completed. The of election materials, including ballot boxes and papers, is underway.



The election campaign officially ended last night. These by-elections will fill vacant seats in 53 Village and Neighbourhood Councils across 17 districts, with positions open for general, women, laborers, farmers, and youth categories.

The districts where the are being held include Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kolai Pallas, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Lower Dir, and Bajaur.



The by-elections will be held in 53 village councils and for 54 seats in neighborhood councils. For the smooth conduct of these by-elections, 260 polling stations have been established. Additionally, security cameras are being installed at polling stations deemed highly sensitive.

Preparations in Peshawar Completed



Preparations for tomorrow's by-elections, scheduled for October 20, have been finalized in Peshawar. The delivery of polling materials is ongoing.

According to the Election Commission, five Village and Neighbourhood Councils in Peshawar, including Pishtakhara, Ahmed Khil, Achini Bala, Badaber, and Gulshan Abad, will hold elections.

Riaz Khan Mehsud, Commissioner Peshawar Division, has instructed that coordination between district administration, police, and the Election Commission be further strengthened. He emphasized the importance of implementing administrative and security plans, installing CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations, and deploying adequate police personnel at each polling station.