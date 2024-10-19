Powerful Generators For EW Delivered To Military In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian defenders in Kherson region received eight powerful generators to ensure the uninterrupted operation of electronic warfare (EW) equipment.

This was reported on by Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Ukrinform.

"I handed over eight powerful inverter generators to our defenders. They will ensure the uninterrupted operation of electronic warfare equipment," the post reads.

The RMA head noted that, given the constant shelling in Kherson region, autonomous power supply for military units during combat missions is critically necessary.

in's

Prokudin expressed gratitude to Mylivka, Bilozerka, Chaplynka, and Khrestivka communities for helping to purchase the equipment.

As previously reported, Kherson region also provided the military with two trucks and a hundred FPV drones.