Azerbaijani Ministry Provides Rehabilitation Services To People With Disabilities

12/13/2024 5:10:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency, under the Ministry of labor and Social Protection of the Population (MLSPP), provided rehabilitation services to 113,000 individuals with disabilities in the first 11 months of this year, Azernews reports.

The MLSPP noted that out of these individuals, 61,100 received outpatient services, 26,500 received inpatient and community-based services, while the remainder were provided with mobile, online, and social-psychological rehabilitation, including hippo therapy.

In the agency's rehabilitation centers, along with traditional methods, advanced rehabilitation techniques aligned with global best practices were also implemented. These include robotic therapy, social-psychological rehabilitation, yoga, hippo therapy, dance therapy, and others.

In addition to inpatient and outpatient services, community-based rehabilitation, tele-rehabilitation, and mobile services are also provided.

