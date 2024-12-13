Azerbaijani Ministry Provides Rehabilitation Services To People With Disabilities
Date
12/13/2024 5:10:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
The State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency,
under the Ministry of labor and Social Protection of the Population
(MLSPP), provided rehabilitation services to 113,000 individuals
with disabilities in the first 11 months of this year,
Azernews reports.
The MLSPP noted that out of these individuals, 61,100 received
outpatient services, 26,500 received inpatient and community-based
services, while the remainder were provided with mobile, online,
and social-psychological rehabilitation, including hippo
therapy.
In the agency's rehabilitation centers, along with traditional
methods, advanced rehabilitation techniques aligned with global
best practices were also implemented. These include robotic
therapy, social-psychological rehabilitation, yoga, hippo therapy,
dance therapy, and others.
In addition to inpatient and outpatient services,
community-based rehabilitation, tele-rehabilitation, and mobile
services are also provided.
MENAFN13122024000195011045ID1108989566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.