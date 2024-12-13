Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Earns $2 Billion In Ticket Sales 'Love Story' Singer Thanks Audience For 'Birthday Present'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Taylor Swift birthday : Taylor Swift turned 35 on Friday. However, the 'Love Story' had already started receiving birthday presents way before December 13.

Taylor Swift scripted history with her Eras Tour, which earned a whopping dollar two billion from the ticket sales alone. She also bagged the highest number of awards at the Billboard Awards 2024 held on December 12 - just a day before her birthday.

The Eras Tour , comprising of 149 shows, attracted over 10 million fans earning an average of approximately $13.9 million per show. The tour's financial success was further enhanced by the release of the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which contributed nearly $261 million to the singer's overall revenue, stated multiple reports.

In addition to the Eras Tour's grand success, Taylor Swift bagged a total of 10 awards at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards(BBMA), making her total award count ever received from the BBMA shoot up to 49. This makes her the most decorated artist in the history of Billboard.

While speaking at the Billboard Awards, Taylor Swift said she had to say thank you after“everything that happened with the the 'Eras Tour' and 'The Tortured Poets Department.”

“ This is like the nicest early birthday present you could have given to me. So thank you very much. I love it, it's exactly what I wanted,” added the 35-year-olded singer.

