'Our Borders Are Shrinking': Akhilesh Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav expressed concerns on Friday over security along the borders, economic inequality and the of minorities in the country.

During his speech in the Debate in the Lok Sabha, the Kannauj MP alleged that the Indian "borders are shrinking" due to alleged "Chinese interventions."

"A sovereign country has its primary duty to safeguard its bordering areas. We have infiltration of people, and the honourable is well aware of the fact that our borders are shrinking," he asserted.

"Chinese in our territories has partially retracted its forces," he said, adding that the Rezang La Memorial in the area is not there anymore as it was destroyed.

"We want to know if our territories are still under our border?" he questioned.

He also paid tributes to freedom fighters, victims of the December 13 Parliament attack, and Dr B. R. Ambedkar, crediting him for the enlightened vision that shaped the Indian Constitution.

"The Constitution we have today ensures justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. India is a union of states, and we take pride in our unity in diversity," Yadav said.

He stressed that the Constitution has held the nation together despite its linguistic, regional, religious, and social diversity. Highlighting Dr. Ambedkar's words, he noted that the "success of the Constitution depends on its implementation by the legislature, executive, and judiciary."

The SP chief described the Constitution as a "shield" that empowers the marginalised and oppressed.

"Protecting our Constitution is a matter of life and death for the poor, the downtrodden, and the vulnerable," he said, adding that it has ensured rights and justice for those neglected by society.

He slammed the government for "increasing economic disparities", claiming that 82 crore Indians rely on government ration, while two-thirds of the country's wealth was "controlled" by a handful of families.

"Those who claim we are the world's fastest-growing economy should also disclose data about the 60 per cent living below the poverty line. Let the government reveal the per capita income of those struggling to survive," Yadav demanded.

On caste census issue, the SP chief said, "The Minister said that we can initiate a caste census if we choose to. As citizens, we were told to conduct this census ourselves. I can assure you that we will pursue this opportunity whenever it arises."

"Caste Census will not create divisions; it will bridge gaps. It will ensure justice and respect for those denied their rights. Therefore, we wholeheartedly support this initiative," he added.

The Samajwadi Party chief alleged that minorities, especially Muslims, are being reduced to second-grade citizens.

Citing a viral video showing a policeman brandishing a gun to prevent women from voting in Uttar Pradesh bypolls, Yadav lauded the courage of the women who "risked" their lives to participate in the election process.

He accused the government of alienating citizens, leading thousands to renounce their Indian citizenship under the NDA rule.

Yadav argued that economic disparities are "hindering" political justice, and "dissent is being criminalised".

He alleged that certain elements seek to create unrest by looking for temples under mosques. He thanked the Supreme Court for its recent intervention to temporarily halt such activities.

In his address, Yadav stressed that justice cannot prevail until "economic inequalities" are resolved.

"Our Constitution is the soul of democracy and the cornerstone of our nation. It is imperative to protect it to ensure justice for all," he said.