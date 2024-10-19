Suspect Wanted In Fatal Southeast Shooting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Detectives from the Metropolitan Department seek the community's assistance in locating a wanted suspect in a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs of life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old William Spriggs , of Northwest.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Darvin Banks , of Southeast, DC. He is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated) .

A photo of the suspect can be seen below:

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of this wanted person should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24077277

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.