Amir Sends Condolences To The King Of Bahrain


10/19/2024 9:19:30 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to HM King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the death of HE Shaikh Hamoud bin Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

