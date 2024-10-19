Amir To Visit Italy And Germany Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will begin tomorrow, Sunday, a state visit to the friendly Italian Republic, followed by a working visit to the friendly Republic of Germany.

During the two visits, HH the Amir will discuss with the leaders of the two countries and senior officials ways to enhance friendly relations and cooperation in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

HH the Amir will be accompanied by Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.