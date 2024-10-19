Bi-Monthly Tribe Playfest, Melting Point Of Techies And Enthusiasts In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: In the swiftly changing landscape of technology, it is crucial to remain informed about the latest trends and advancements. Tribe Playfest, a bimonthly event held in Doha, has rapidly established itself as a central hub for both professionals and enthusiasts within the tech community.

Taking place every two months, Tribe Playfest acts as a convergence point for individuals passionate about technology, offering a distinctive for networking, education, and innovation.

The event is organized by Builders Tribe, a burgeoning organization based in Doha that is dedicated to promoting collaboration and innovation, thereby empowering startups to thrive and expand throughout the MENA region.

Tribe Playfest has evolved into more than just a typical tech gathering; it is a vibrant environment where ideas are exchanged freely and innovation is prioritized.

The event features a combination of presentations from industry experts, workshops, and interactive demonstrations, catering to a diverse audience that includes both experienced professionals and newcomers exploring the tech field for the first time.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the idea, Co-Founder of Builders Tribe Ajiri Omafokpe said, "One key to my success in tech was the community around me. The support and encouragement I received pushed me to new heights.

At Builders Tribe, we're creating that same environment-a community where collaboration and innovation thrive, empowering people from all walks of life to break into tech and build meaningful connections along the way."

Every iteration of Tribe Playfest provides attendees with the chance to interact with fellow members of the technology community in an enjoyable and laid-back environment, complete with numerous games and entertainment options.

A significant feature of the event is the networking sessions, which offer participants plentiful opportunities to engage with colleagues, prospective collaborators, or even future employers. Tribe Playfest is highly regarded for cultivating a robust sense of community, facilitating the exchange of ideas, and forming partnerships among individuals ranging from startup founders to corporate technology executives.

"At Builders Tribe, we're giving tech enthusiasts a community that nurtures their passion for tech. We're also providing founders and professionals with the resources and valuable networks they need to thrive, ensuring that everyone has the support to turn potential into action," said Michael Ifeanyi, Co-Founder of Builders Tribe.

The upcoming Tribe Playfest event is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, at Workinton Alfardan Centre. This event will showcase a variety of engaging board games and virtual reality experiences, alongside competitive gaming tournaments, speed chess matches, karaoke contests, paint and sip activities, and giant Jenga, among other attractions-all aimed at maintaining a lively atmosphere.

For those with a keen interest in technology, whether you are a developer, entrepreneur, or simply an enthusiast of innovative technologies, Tribe Playfest occurs bimonthly and serves as a dynamic, interactive gathering that reflects the vibrancy of the tech community.