FEMA Is Still Here For New Mexicans Even As Ruidoso DRC Permanently Closes Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The State of New Mexico and FEMA will permanently cease operation of the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Horton Complex in Ruidoso today. But FEMA is not leaving New Mexico, as the agency continues working with the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) to help residents and communities in their recovery from the South Fork and Salt Fires and/or flooding.

The Horton Complex DRC at 237 Service Road in Ruidoso will close at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19.

Today is also the last day for and renters impacted by the fires or flooding (from June 17 to Aug. 20, 2024) to apply to FEMA for federal disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply for a long-term, low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is also today.

After the DRC is closed, you can still contact FEMA by:

Go online to disasterassistance/Download the FEMA App for mobile devices at fema/about/news-multimedia/mobile-productsCall the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., MT. Help is available in most languages.

For an American Sign Language video on how to apply for assistance visit, youtube/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.

FEMA encourages you to keep in touch with the agency:



It is important to provide FEMA with your final insurance settlement information as assistance may be available for some expenses not covered by insurance. If you are receiving temporary rental assistance from FEMA, you will need to update your permanent housing plan and may need to document your need for continued rental assistance. FEMA expects all families who receive temporary rental assistance to return to their damaged home when it is repaired or to locate and occupy affordable housing without FEMA rental assistance when you can do so.

In addition, you can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to:



Check on the status of your application and ask questions about the process.

Appeal a decision or determination by FEMA.

Update your contact information.

Provide updated documentation. Report additional damage discovered since your home inspection.

For information about FEMA's Individual Assistance program, visit .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.