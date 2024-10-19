Sprudel embraces Make it in the Emirates, revealing process and benefits

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) Sprudel, the plastic-free and planet-friendly water filtration company, is proud to embrace the UAE’s Make it in the Emirates initiative, positioning itself as a pioneer in sustainable, locally-driven production.



Shawn Green, Sprudel’s Founder & Managing Director, shares: “Make it in the Emirates, part of Operation 300BN, aims to grow the industrial sector’s contribution to the UAE’s GDP from AED 133bn to AED 300bn by 2031. It’s a huge opportunity for companies like ours to grow sustainably, while supporting the local economy.”



Post-pandemic opportunity



Reflecting on the global impact of the pandemic, Shawn highlights how it reshaped perceptions of supply chains and manufacturing: “The pandemic reminded us how interdependent we are. While globalisation has its benefits, it also underscored the value of local manufacturing as a pillar for economic resilience and sustainability.”



Localisation has been gaining momentum globally - and in sustainability - it plays a vital role by promoting the use of locally sourced products, services, and supply chains. This shift minimises long-haul transport, reduces carbon emissions, and strengthens local economies, aligning perfectly with Sprudel’s ethos.



“By focusing on local production, we not only reduce our environmental footprint, but we also contribute to the UAE’s vision of economic self-reliance”, says Shawn.



How Sprudel is “making it” in the emirates



With five signature products in its UAE portfolio, Sprudel is proud to bring them to life with workshop partners in Dubai and Sharjah. The company partners with these studios to manufacture its custom-made system for the local hospitality sector.



As a result of local manufacturing relations, Sprudel finds that it’s spending less and producing better products. Shawn comments: “Working with local partners and making it in the emirates cuts down costs across both product manufacturing, and shipping. It also shortens our time-to-market, improves market access, and helps support the UAE economy, perfectly aligned with the government’s initiative.”



And while there are numerous benefits, there are also opportunities for improvement.



These include quality control, managing potential supply chain disruptions, and protecting intellectual property. With his eyes on the silver lining, Shawn comments: “Challenges help us learn and evolve, and we’re proud to work with amazing partners who help us overcome these and pave the way for smoother operations.”



Local manufacturing gives Sprudel an even better understanding of the market’s needs and preferences. These insights make each Sprudel system a custom design.



Shawn adds: “If you’re creating a product for a specific purpose, you have a lot more flexibility. So we now have greater control over production, the flexibility to customise products, and reduced transportation impact. All this means we can deliver high-quality products to our clients. In a shorter timespan, and with lower costs.”



Making it in the Emirates just makes sustainable sense



A single shipping container can accommodate far more stainless steel sheets than finished systems, inherently reducing a considerable amount of carbon emissions.



Shipping a 20ft container from Asia to Dubai has a carbon footprint of about 0.7 tons.



For Sprudel, it’s the choice between shipping 27 finished Closed-loop Bottling Systems (CBS) in a single 20ft container, or shipping more than enough raw material to make over a thousand CBSes in a 20ft container (this raw material is then assembled into the finished product when it reaches Dubai).



Of course, it's key for companies to consider what they’re shipping, how much of it, and how often. Online carbon emission calculators add great value here.



Shawn concludes: “Each business decision has a ripple effect. Those of us who call the UAE home can now give back to the economy and the environment. At Sprudel, we’re proud to be part of this national movement towards local innovation.”



For more information, visit sprudel.life





