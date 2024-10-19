AAP's Excuses, Corruption Have Crippled Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, on Saturday, criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for stalling developmental works, accusing the party of prioritising and "crippling" the national capital.

AAP has repeatedly blamed the BJP for halting progress in the national capital, claiming the central government is "conspiring" against them by imprisoning its leaders on false charges to obstruct development projects.

Addressing these allegations, Tiwari remarked, "Excuses are plenty, but the AAP was in power; Delhi was not under President's rule. The government was run by Arvind Kejriwal, whether from jail or outside."

He stated that the endless excuses had become exhausting, and, combined with corruption, it has "crippled" the nation's capital.

"The AAP government, which has proven to be corrupt, anti-social, and indifferent to the poor and elderly, can't even issue ration cards properly. Such a government should be ousted from Delhi. Its excuses and corruption have crippled Delhi," he told IANS.

Tiwari also pointed to the upcoming Delhi elections, noting, "It's been 26 years since the BJP last governed Delhi. That's why the city finds itself in such dire straits."

Turning his attention to the pollution crisis in Delhi, the BJP MP took a swipe at AAP national convenor and former Chief Minister Kejriwal.

He argued that Kejriwal's government has failed to address rising pollution levels, saying, "This has gone too far. The AAP has no intention of working, nor do they know how to work. Their focus is entirely on corruption."

Tiwari went on to accuse AAP of pandering to liquor mafias, stating, "Their only goal is to exploit the state by distributing free liquor and taking bribes from mafias under the table. This is why the Supreme Court stripped Kejriwal of his power as Chief Minister."

He further slammed Kejriwal's inaction on environmental issues, blaming AAP's "stubborn attitude" for the alarming pollution levels in Delhi.

"If Kejriwal had even devoted 10 per cent of his attention to the environment, Delhiites would not be suffering so much today. People's lives in the national capital are being shortened by 10 to 12 years because of AAP's negligence," he added.

Tiwari also highlighted the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna River, saying, "The ammonia phosphorus levels have increased, and white foam is once again visible in the river. The city's air pollution and contaminated water are already severe issues."

Concluding his remarks, Tiwari stated, "There is only one solution to the myriad problems in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party must be removed from power, and the BJP needs to return to save the city."