Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Leads Investment Drive In London Ahead Of Global Summit

In a bid to attract British investments, Rajasthan's Chief Bhajanlal Sharma is leading a high-level delegation to the Rising Rajasthan roadshow in London.



This event precedes the Global Summit scheduled for December 9-11 in Jaipur. The London Investor Meet, hosted by the High Commission of India on Thursday evening, marks the beginning of a three-day visit to the UK capital.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Sharma addressed potential investors, highlighting Rajasthan's diverse opportunities across sectors such as automobiles, agriculture, and tourism.



The chief minister emphasised the state's abundant natural resources, skilled workforce, and favourable business climate, dubbing Rajasthan the 'sunshine state of India.'

The London event represents the 11th stop in a series of global roadshows, following a recent similar event in Germany.



During his address, delivered in Hindi, Sharma outlined ambitious plans to double the state's economy from USD 180 billion to USD 350 billion over the next five years.



He positioned Rajasthan as a key partner in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 mission, seeking global collaborations to accelerate economic development.

The investor meet also served as the formal launch pad for the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024. This initiative aims to showcase the state as an attractive investment destination for global investors.



Deputy Chief Minister Kumari highlighted the potential synergies between Rajasthan and the UK across various sectors, including renewable energy, education, skills development, and IT services.

Kumari also pointed to the ongoing India-UK free trade agreement negotiations as a significant opportunity to foster bilateral trade and investment.



She outlined the state's focus on three critical areas: clean energy transition, infrastructure development, and manufacturing.



To facilitate investment, the Rajasthan government has introduced an online memorandum of understanding (MoU) Intention tool, allowing businesses to submit investment proposals for fast-track consideration.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, underscored Rajasthan's unique position in the British imagination, noting its association with India's rich cultural heritage and its potential in future-oriented industries.



He emphasised the state's commitment to conservation, sustainability, and economic growth in harmony with nature, presenting Rajasthan as an ideal destination for UK businesses looking to invest in India's emerging sectors.

The Rising Rajasthan roadshow in London represents a concerted effort by the state government to attract foreign investment and position Rajasthan as a leading industrial and economic hub within India.



As the state prepares for the upcoming Global Investment Summit in Jaipur, these international outreach efforts aim to showcase Rajasthan's potential and foster new partnerships with global investors.

