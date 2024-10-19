Thank You, World: A New Children's Series Inspires Kids To Embrace Nature, Gratitude, And Mindfulness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Includes the covers of Thank You, Night and Thank You, Rain as well as sample spreads

A new series, Thank You, Night and Thank You, Rain (October 15, Free Spirit Publishing) help children grow in understanding and appreciating nature's many gifts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New series features lyrical stories about appreciating nature , connecting with our senses, and being present in the moment.Launching a new series, Thank You, Night and Thank You, Rain (October 15, 2024, Free Spirit Publishing) help children grow in their understanding of and appreciation for nature's many gifts.Written by debut author Dan McCauley, a lifelong educator and learning advocate, and illustrated by Jo Loring-Fisher, an artist whose inspiration is the natural world, the Thank You, World series features calming storytelling, introspective characters, nature-centered storylines, and peaceful illustrations. These books help young readers learn how to let go of stress, observe without judgment, and remain optimistic-even when the sun isn't shining.Thank You, Night gives children ideas for quieting their worries and allowing their minds and bodies to wander in quiet contemplation. Thank You, Rain helps children learn how to reduce stress by focusing on the beauty of nature and finding silver linings in less-than-ideal situations.Praise for the Thank You, World series“The Thank You, World series is an opportunity to slow down and breathe, offering children an intentional moment to explore gratitude and mindfulness and to appreciate just how wonderful nature can be.”-Mallika Chopra, author of Just Breathe"Captures the beneficial qualities of mindful movement."-- Publishers Weekly“From the moment I read the first page, a smile was on my face! There is a serenity in this book that is captivating to children and adults alike. As a Child Psychiatrist, I am constantly being asked for good children's books and gifts. Thank You, Rain (Thank You, World) is at the top of my list!” – Dr. Alan D Schlecter, MD“This is an extraordinarily beautiful story and book, with equally beautiful illustrations, too. The way this story comes to life, a la its named and unnamed characters, is remarkably invitational. Children and adults alike can imagine themselves, their relatives, or their friends as any of the characters and become a part of the story.You can hear the rain, the conversation, and the splashing of the puddles more as you engage with the printed text (thanks to its font, size, and spacing). Thank you for creating such a story, sharing its characters, and inviting all of us as readers to engage with gratitude in this way. And for all the tips and reflection questions at the end! What a gift!” --Jolleen Wagner, Educator, Chief Mission & Advancement OfficerAbout the AuthorDan McCauley is a writer and educator who grew up in New York City and is based in Los Angeles, California.Raised by Little League coaches, a caring community, and his family's love, Dan pursued his passion for teaching and storytelling at NYU. After working as a teacher in the Bronx, he moved to Los Angeles, where he works with students as a learning specialist. Dan writes and teaches with the same sense of awe, wonder, and gratitude he feels toward the world. Whether coaching on little league baseball fields, teaching in middle and high school classrooms, or telling stories, the question that continues to inform Dan's work is: what helps young people heal, grow, and thrive? Dan is the author of the Thank You, World series.About the IllustratorJo Loring-Fisher is an artist, author, illustrator, and a graduate of Cambridge School of Art's master's program in children's book illustration. She loves both the city and the countryside, and enjoys creating images using a range of materials including collage, ink, paint, and printmaking. Much of her inspiration comes from observing the natural world and everyday life. Jo lives in the East of England with her husband, family, and two whippet dogs.About Free Spirit Publishing (freespirit)An imprint of Teacher Created Materials, Free Spirit is the leading publisher of learning tools that support young people's social, emotional, and educational needs. Free Spirit's mission is to help children and teens think for themselves, overcome challenges, and make a difference in the world.

