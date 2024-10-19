Ukraine's Future Platoon Commanders Undergoing Urban Warfare Training In UK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the UK, instructors from Australia and Finland are conducting intensive training for future platoon commanders of the Ukrainian military to improve their combat skills in urban areas.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The training is part of the multinational Operation INTERFLEX.

“Prospective platoon leaders are given hands-on lectures on moving through urban terrain, entering buildings, dealing with corners and obstacles, as well as reviewing platoon and squad tactics during an attack on an urban structure,” the report reads.

After that, the cadets independently draft a battle order, using intelligence data and the involvement of artillery units, and storm buildings where the conditional enemy is stationed.

“In the classes, everyone takes turns acting as a platoon leader, independently planning operations and issuing combat orders in order to be maximally prepared for combat missions. Other participants alternately assume the roles of unit commanders and stormers, ensuring the coordination of actions during the exercise,” reads the report.

These training sessions help the Ukrainian military to improve the skills necessary for effectively performing of combat missions in the complex conditions of urban warfare, the General Staff notes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Canadian instructors as part of Operation UNIFIER training mission are teaching Ukrainian soldiers complex medical skills that will give wounded soldiers more chances to survive after sustaining wounds and injuries on the battlefield.