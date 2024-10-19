Azerbaijan Sees 21% Increase In Flights

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From January to September of this year, Azerbaijan organized 20,345 flights from 40 countries, Azernews reports citing the State Agency.

This represents an increase of 6 countries (17.6%) and 3,532 flights (21%) compared to the same period last year.

During this period, the largest number of flights to Azerbaijan came from Russia, with 5,958 flights, marking a 14.9% increase from the previous year. Following Russia, Turkiye was the second highest with 4,482 flights, a rise of 3.9%. The United Arab Emirates ranked third, contributing 2,362 flights, an increase of 35.4%.

Other countries in the top ten included Georgia (1,528 flights, +30.4%), Kazakhstan (659 flights, +8.3%), Saudi Arabia (655 flights, -9.6%), India (493 flights, +4.6 times), Qatar (444 flights, +61.4%), Israel (331 flights, +21.2%), and Kuwait (330 flights, +20.8%). Notably, Uzbekistan, which had previously been in the top ten, fell to 11th place with 325 flights (-30%), while India entered the list.

In September alone, the number of flights to Azerbaijan increased by 14.9% compared to last year, totaling 2,399 flights. This included 732 flights from Russia, which was a 14.3% increase from the previous year.