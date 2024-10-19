عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Sees 21% Increase In Flights

Azerbaijan Sees 21% Increase In Flights


10/19/2024 6:02:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From January to September of this year, Azerbaijan organized 20,345 flights from 40 countries, Azernews reports citing the State tourism Agency.

This represents an increase of 6 countries (17.6%) and 3,532 flights (21%) compared to the same period last year.

During this period, the largest number of flights to Azerbaijan came from Russia, with 5,958 flights, marking a 14.9% increase from the previous year. Following Russia, Turkiye was the second highest with 4,482 flights, a rise of 3.9%. The United Arab Emirates ranked third, contributing 2,362 flights, an increase of 35.4%.

Other countries in the top ten included Georgia (1,528 flights, +30.4%), Kazakhstan (659 flights, +8.3%), Saudi Arabia (655 flights, -9.6%), India (493 flights, +4.6 times), Qatar (444 flights, +61.4%), Israel (331 flights, +21.2%), and Kuwait (330 flights, +20.8%). Notably, Uzbekistan, which had previously been in the top ten, fell to 11th place with 325 flights (-30%), while India entered the list.

In September alone, the number of flights to Azerbaijan increased by 14.9% compared to last year, totaling 2,399 flights. This included 732 flights from Russia, which was a 14.3% increase from the previous year.

MENAFN19102024000195011045ID1108797259


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search