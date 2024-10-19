Azerbaijan Sees 21% Increase In Flights
10/19/2024 6:02:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
From January to September of this year, Azerbaijan organized
20,345 flights from 40 countries, Azernews reports
citing the State tourism Agency.
This represents an increase of 6 countries (17.6%) and 3,532
flights (21%) compared to the same period last year.
During this period, the largest number of flights to Azerbaijan
came from Russia, with 5,958 flights, marking a 14.9% increase from
the previous year. Following Russia, Turkiye was the second highest
with 4,482 flights, a rise of 3.9%. The United Arab Emirates ranked
third, contributing 2,362 flights, an increase of 35.4%.
Other countries in the top ten included Georgia (1,528 flights,
+30.4%), Kazakhstan (659 flights, +8.3%), Saudi Arabia (655
flights, -9.6%), India (493 flights, +4.6 times), Qatar (444
flights, +61.4%), Israel (331 flights, +21.2%), and Kuwait (330
flights, +20.8%). Notably, Uzbekistan, which had previously been in
the top ten, fell to 11th place with 325 flights (-30%), while
India entered the list.
In September alone, the number of flights to Azerbaijan
increased by 14.9% compared to last year, totaling 2,399 flights.
This included 732 flights from Russia, which was a 14.3% increase
from the previous year.
