Chair Of QC Health Committee: Qatar Is A Leading Global Medical Tourism Destination

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber recently participated in the ''16th Arab-German Forum,'' organized by the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce (Ghorfa) in Berlin.

QC Board Member and Chair of the Health Committee, Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani, represented the Chamber at the event.

The forum focused on exploring Arab-German cooperation opportunities in the healthcare sector. It saw broad participation from German officials, Arab chambers' representatives, decision-makers, experts, business owners, and stakeholders in the healthcare industry.

Al Ahmadani stated that Qatar has positioned itself as a premium global destination for medical tourism, highlighting the development of a wide range of healthcare facilities, including state-of-the-art hospitals, health centers, sanatoriums, and resorts offering advanced treatments.

Speaking at a panel titled 'Strategic Alliances in Medical Tourism: Enhancing Healthcare Experiences and Economic Opportunities between Arab Countries and Germany,' she presented Qatar's leading medical tourism institutions.

She noted that Zulal Health Resort is one of Qatar's leading institutions in the medical tourism sector. Just a few days ago, the resort was honored as the Wellness Retreat of the Year at the prestigious Destination Deluxe Awards 2024, held in Bangkok.

She also highlighted Aspetar Hospital, emphasizing that it is a globally recognized, specialized orthopedic and sports medicine hospital-the first of its kind in the Middle East. With a global team of experts, surgeons, and researchers, Aspetar provides top-level, comprehensive medical treatment to athletes and the public in a state-of-the-art facility, setting new international standards.

She underscored that Qatar's significant developments in the healthcare sector necessitate fostering cooperation and exchanging expertise with leading countries, emphasizing that Germany is one of the most advanced and distinguished in this field.

She noted that there are numerous opportunities for collaboration between Qatari and German companies, adding that Qatar is keen to attract German investments in the health sector and incorporate advanced German technology through partnerships and alliances.

"Qatar Chamber invites German companies to explore the Qatari market and enhance their cooperation with Qatari companies through joint ventures, whether in Qatar or Germany," she said.

