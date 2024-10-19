Voting in Georgia for upcoming US presidential election kicks off

(MENAFN) Early in Georgia for the upcoming US presidential election has kicked off with unprecedented enthusiasm, as revealed by state election official Gabriel Sterling. On the first day alone, at least 328,000 ballots were cast, more than double the number reported during the same period in 2020. This remarkable turnout underscores the heightened interest in the electoral process as voters prepare for Election Day on November 5.



States across the nation have the option to initiate early voting up to six weeks prior to the official election date, allowing voters to avoid long lines and crowded polling places. The commencement of early voting varies by state; for example, Illinois began its early voting process on September 26, while many other states, including Georgia, started this week.



Georgia is considered a pivotal battleground state in the election landscape, playing a crucial role in determining the outcome. Alongside Georgia, other key battlegrounds include Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The competition in these states is expected to be intense, with each vote carrying significant weight.



Sterling took to social media to describe the turnout in Georgia as "spectacular" and "record-breaking," reflecting the eagerness of residents to participate in the democratic process. Former President Donald Trump, who lost Georgia to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, expressed optimism about the early voting results at a recent campaign event in Atlanta. He noted that the early vote count was progressing favorably for his campaign, stating, "the votes are coming in at a nice level for us."



With the stakes high in Georgia and other battleground states, the surge in early voting indicates a vibrant and engaged electorate, setting the stage for what promises to be a closely watched election season.

MENAFN19102024000045015687ID1108797039