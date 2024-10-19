GITEX GLOBAL 2024 Sets The Blueprint For The Future Of Mobility, Showcasing AI And Autonomous Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A plethora of transformative urban mobility innovations were showcased at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, with a spotlight on

autonomous vehicles, eVTOLs, robotic solutions, and next-gen charging systems

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future mobility was a major topic of discussion, at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 , the world's largest tech and startup event,

as global tech leaders and entities displayed pioneering innovations that sparked optimism for the next frontier of urban mobility.

Working prototype of Xpeng Aeroht's modular flying car, the Land Aircraft Carrier, showcased at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

With 75% of automakers planning to boost AI investments in 2024 and the automation industry shifting from traditional original equipment manufacturers

(OEMs) to AI-enabled electronics, tens of thousands of visitors, speakers, and exhibitors gathered to explore evolving strategies for the global auto-tech industry, while addressing the challenges of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircrafts and urban air mobility (UAM) ecosystems.

In line with the theme "Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy," GITEX GLOBAL transformed into a futuristic mobility hub, where global innovators unveiled groundbreaking solutions that offered a glimpse into the future of travel and mobility services, showcasing how these advancements will reshape the way we move.

RTA Introduces Next-Gen Payment Systems Set to Transform User Experiences



Among the standout showcases, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in line with its broader goal of creating a connected and efficient city, unveiled various initiatives, including a novel technology for its "nol card" services.

Blending applied AI with sustainability goals to encourage greater use of public transportation and reduce reliance on private cars, the entity aims to transition from card-based ticketing to a more innovative, palm-based payment system by 2026.

Commenting on plans for the new technology, Salahaldeen AlMarzooqi, Director of Automated Collection System (ACS) at RTA , said: "As part of the RTA AI strategy, we are introducing one of our most important initiatives, which is the pay-by-palm system. After additional rounds of testing to ensure the technology meets our high-quality standards, it will be rolled out to the market, allowing customers to register their palm and link it directly to their nol account. Then, they simply need to wave their hand to travel by the metro or tram."

He added: "nol is currently accepted as a payment solution for some retailers and merchants, such as petrol stations, grocery stores, and taxis. As part of our long-term roll out plan, we are working with them to introduce the pay-by-palm system to ensure a seamless customer journey, foster a cashless payment culture, and encourage people to shift from a car-oriented lifestyle to using public transportation."

All eyes are on flying vehicles and eco-friendly concept cars

With the autonomous vehicle market set to hit $13.6 trillion by 2030 , the e& pavilion presented game-changing innovations, spotlighting its global collaborations with top auto tech companies from across the globe.

One of the innovations that attracted huge crowds was the Airscooter by Zapata, an advanced personal flying machine, setting new standards in personal aviation, allowing anyone to become a pilot. Equipped with a patented hybrid-electric propulsion system, the machine can reach a top speed of 63 mph and features a compact design, making it suitable for urban environments, and its sustainable fuel usage aligns with the global push for eco-friendly transportation solutions.



Another innovation that captivated visitors was Quintessenza, an eco-friendly concept car from Turin-based auto manufacturer, Italdesign. The car features pioneering technical components, incorporating sustainable materials such as from Nike shoes, cotton textiles, and recycled water bottles.

Parkie, the world's first autonomous driving-based parking robot (AMR), was another remarkable innovation on display at the e& pavilion at GITEX GLOBAL. It is set to revolutionize parking lots by leveraging parent company, HL Mando's, top-of-the-line autonomous driving technology and decades of vehicle manufacturing expertise to increase up to 30% of available parking space by minimising parking time and reducing the inconvenience caused by inadequate driving skills.

Conversations turn to electric vehicles and the emergence of the low altitude economy

As the low-altitude economy continues to gain momentum, China is at the forefront of eVTOL innovation. Companies are actively developing technologies that promise to revolutionize urban transportation, making flying vehicles more accessible and efficient.

Leading the charge in this sector, Xpeng Aeroht also showcased a working prototype of its modular flying car, the "Land Aircraft Carrier." Designed to resemble a conventional sports car, the flying car runs solely on electricity and can vertically ascend to altitudes of up to 1,000 meters. With hidden propellers that unfold when it's time to take a flight, the prototype would be available for sale in 2030.

Tan Wang, Co-founder, Vice-President, and Chief Designer , Xpeng Aeroht, shared insights into the three critical challenges in bringing the revolutionary technology to market. He said: "The first challenge is figuring out how to keep improving and maturing the technology, such as the flying control system and the powertrain system, ensuring we continue to push boundaries. Second, and most importantly, how can we make this technology safer to encourage public trust? The third lies in developing regulatory frameworks and working closely with governments to establish comprehensive policies and guidelines to enable the safe integration of flying vehicles into our transport ecosystem."

Building on advancements in electric vehicles, ADNOC Distribution mirrored the UAE's plans to expand its EV charging ecosystem with a showcase of its autonomous robotic arm concept. Leveraging advanced AI, the weatherproof and waterproof robotic arm autonomously identifies a car, initiates the charging session, connects the charger, and disconnects once charging is complete, enabling a seamless charging experience and allowing users to remain in their vehicles.

GITEX GLOBAL continues to lead innovation across global borders

As the world's largest and best-rated tech event, GITEX GLOBAL is organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and has opened new opportunities for enterprises and governments to embark on future-focused tech projects across critical industries.

GITEX GLOBAL is seamlessly connecting the world's largest network of tech events with a stellar list of international shows, including GITEX EUROPE Berlin, GITEX ASIA Singapore, GITEX AFRICA Morocco, and GITEX NIGERIA. These events are fostering global collaboration and cross-continental innovation to shape the tech landscape of tomorrow.

GITEX GLOBAL 2024 is currently taking place from 14 to 18 October at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), showcasing the power of global collaboration with over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, 1,200 investors, and governments from 180+ countries-all united in advancing technology.

About GITEX GLOBAL

GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech event, is returning for its 44th edition at Dubai World Trade Centre from 14-18 October 2024. The 2024 edition will feature 6,500 exhibitors, and welcome 200,000 tech executives from 180 countries, converging the best minds, future-focused government leaders, and the most visionary enterprises and start-ups to scrutinise, challenge, define, and empower the digital agendas of the world. Independently rated globally as the world's best tech show, GITEX GLOBAL's continued expansion is amplified by the launch of GITEX EUROPE Berlin, GITEX ASIA Singapore, and GITEX NIGERIA in 2025, as well as the growth of GITEX AFRICA Morocco leading up to its third record-breaking edition. More information:

About Dubai World Trade Centre

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events.

As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

Photo -

SOURCE GITEX GLOBAL 2024

