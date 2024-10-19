Vietjet Becomes First Airline To Operate Flights With Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Partnering With Petrolimex Aviation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vietjet, Ho Chi Minh City, October 18, 2024) – VietJet, Vietnam's new-age carrier, becomes the first airline to operate flights using sustainable in partnership with Petrolimex Aviation. The airline successfully operated two flights using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), departing from Vietnam to Melbourne, Australia, and Seoul, South Korea.



Being produced from feedstocks of used cooking oil, agricultural byproducts, wood biomass, and municipal waste, sustainable aviation fuel can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional fossil fuels. Meeting strict international aviation standards, SAF is safely used in commercial flight operations. These inaugural SAF-powered flights represent a major milestone not only for both companies but also for Vietnam aviation industry as a whole.



Vietjet CEO, Mr. Dinh Viet Phuong shared: "Today's Vietjet flights using SAF are particularly meaningful, symbolizing green flights and eco-friendly air travel, offering passengers a wonderful, environmentally conscious flying experience, especially on international routes. As a pioneering airline in the research, development and usage of SAF, Vietjet remains committed to further reducing carbon emissions in aviation and fostering sustainable growth."



The airline has also partnered with reputable international partners to research, develop, supply, and implement SAF, in line with Vietnam's commitment at COP26 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



This achievement builds on Vietjet's long-standing commitment to environmental protection and sustainability, which began over a decade ago with just three aircraft. The airline has led efforts to reduce its environmental impact by switching from paper to electronic tickets, promoting online payments and check-ins, and using eco-friendly, recyclable materials on board. The airline also runs fuel-saving programs to lower CO2 emissions and actively participates in environmental initiatives like tree planting, ocean clean-ups, and developing eco-friendly urban areas.



As a sustainable business, Vietjet has continuously optimized resources for environmental protection since its inception. The airline has been the first airline to produce a comprehensive ESG sustainability report and is committed to furthering the use of SAF contributing to Vietnam's national green growth strategy and net-zero emission targets by 2050.





About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

