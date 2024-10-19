ISMF President Celebrates Azerbaijan's Hospitality At Plenary Assembly
10/19/2024 5:03:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
It was a great honor for us to participate in the event held in
Azerbaijan, said Regula Meyer, President of the International Ski
Mountaineering Federation (ISMF), to journalists during the
organization's first Plenary Assembly in Baku,
Azernews reports.
"We were welcomed with hospitality and kindness from the moment
we arrived. Azerbaijan's rich culture and amazing cuisine made
every meal an unforgettable experience. We are very pleased with
the success of the event and the professionalism of our Azerbaijani
partners. We look forward to continuing our joint projects and
future opportunities. On behalf of ISMF, we thank you for this
remarkable experience and anticipate further cooperation,"
emphasized the ISMF president.
It is also noteworthy that Azerbaijan will host the Ski
Mountaineering World Cup in January of next year.
