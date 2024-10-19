Defense Forces Shoot Down Four Russian Kh-59/69 Missiles, 42 Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 12:00, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down four Russian Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 42 UAVs.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the of Ukraine reported this in a telegram .

From 21:00 on October 18, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with guided aircraft missiles (launch area - Black Sea), Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones of an unspecified type (launch areas: Kursk, Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

The Air Force's engineering detected and tracked more than 100 air targets: up to 98 drones and six Kh-59/69 guided missiles.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 12:00, four Kh-59/69 missiles were shot down as a result of the air battle.

As of this hour, there is also confirmation of the downing of 42 UAVs in Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

46 Russian drones are currently lost in the area, and information on the downing is being clarified and updated.

Several enemy drones remain in Ukrainian airspace. Combat work continues, the Air Force emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the facade of a house in the Dnipro district of the capital was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian drones. A young woman was seriously injured in the leg.

In the Darnytsia district , fragments of downed drones damaged cars, the facades of several buildings, balconies, and a restaurant.

Photo: Zakhidnoye OTONGU