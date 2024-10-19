Man Killed In Night Air Strike On Shostka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in an air strike by the Russian in Shostka, Sumy region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

“In one of the buildings in Shostka, the body of a dead man was found under the rubble,” the statement reads.

The prosecutor's office noted that a total of eight people were and one was killed in the nighttime air strike on the city.

5 rescuers wounded inas result of enemy air strike

As reported by Ukrinform, seven people were injured and energy facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling of the Shostka community in Sumy region by Russian troops.

Later, it became known that five rescuers were injured in Shostka as a result of a Russian air strike.

Soon after, the prosecutor's office clarified that the number of victims had increased to eight.