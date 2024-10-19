Man Killed In Night Air Strike On Shostka
Date
10/19/2024 5:07:55 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in an air strike by the Russian army in Shostka, Sumy region.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.
“In one of the buildings in Shostka, the body of a dead man was found under the rubble,” the statement reads.
The prosecutor's office noted that a total of eight people were injured and one was killed in the nighttime air strike on the city.
As reported by Ukrinform, seven people were injured and energy facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling of the Shostka community in Sumy region by Russian troops.
Later, it became known that five rescuers were injured in Shostka as a result of a Russian air strike.
Soon after, the prosecutor's office clarified that the number of victims had increased to eight.
