Old Interview With Yahya Sinwar Goes Viral After Israel Kills Hamas Chief: 'Expected To Be Well-Behaved Victims When...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The path to a ceasefire in Gaza became somewhat murkier this week as the Israeli military killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar. Against this backdrop an old interview with Sinwar has gone on socil platforms.



“We don't want war or fighting, because it costs lives...and our people deserve peace. For long periods, we tried peaceful and popular resistance. We expected that the world, free people and international organisations would stand by our people and stop occupation(Israel) from committing crimes and massacring our people. Unfortunately, the world stood by and watched,” Sinwar said during a 2021 interview with Vice News.

The slain Hamas leader was seen as a key obstacle to any agreement on the Israeli hostages seized during the October 7 attack that he orchestrated. With his group plunged into a leadership vacuum by his death, the future of hostage negotiations appears to have become even more complicated. Hamas now needs to appoint a replacement, and that person will play a key role in determining the fate of the Israelis kept hostage since its attack on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)