Azeri Light Oil Price Drops
Date
10/19/2024 1:11:06 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil decreased by
$1.87, settling at $73.26 per barrel (CIF) at the Italian port of
Augusta on October 18, Azernews reports, citing
sources from the country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan also fell by $1.87 to $71.70
per barrel. Meanwhile, URALS crude dropped by $1.57 to $60.32 per
barrel. Dated brent oil from the North Sea declined by $1.53,
reaching $72.55 per barrel.
The official exchange rate on October 19 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
MENAFN19102024000195011045ID1108796929
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.