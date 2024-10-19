Azeri Light Oil Price Drops

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light oil decreased by $1.87, settling at $73.26 per barrel (CIF) at the Italian of Augusta on October 18, Azernews reports, citing sources from the country's oil and market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan also fell by $1.87 to $71.70 per barrel. Meanwhile, URALS crude dropped by $1.57 to $60.32 per barrel. Dated oil from the North Sea declined by $1.53, reaching $72.55 per barrel.

The official on October 19 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.