COP29 Uniform Distribution And Accreditation Center Opens In Baku
Date
10/19/2024 1:11:06 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The“Uniform Distribution and Accreditation Center” (UDAC) for
COP29 has been inaugurated.
The opening ceremony was attended by Muxtar Babayev, the
designated president of COP29, Nərmin Carçalova, Chair of the Board
and Chief Operating Officer of COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company,
as well as volunteers and media representatives,
Azernews reports.
The center has designated areas for registration, distribution
of accreditation cards, information services, and the distribution
of COP29 uniforms. It will operate six days a week.
At the ceremony, accreditation cards were also presented to the
COP29 Presidency. Atif Ganbarov, Head of the Workforce Department,
announced that the center is ready to serve everyone starting
today:
“The uniforms to be used during the event are produced based on
the principles of sustainability and durability.”
It was noted that the uniforms are locally produced.
MENAFN19102024000195011045ID1108796928
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.