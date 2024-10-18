Such Attacks Abhorrent, Must Be Condemned: CM Omar On Labourer's Killing In South Kashmir

The body of the labourer, who was identified as Ashok Chauhan, was found in a field in the Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district on Friday.

“Very sorry to hear about the death of Ashok Chouhan at the hands of in South Kashmir. These attacks are abhorrent & must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I send my condolences to the family & loved ones of the deceased,” Abdullah said on X.

Chouhan's body bore two bullet wounds, according to police.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now