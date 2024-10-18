President Xi To Attend BRICS Summit In Kazan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan next week, says the Foreign in Beijing.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said President Xi Jinping would visit Kazan to take part in the 16th BRICS summit on October 22-24.

The presidential visit comes in response to Russian leader Vladimir Putin's invitation, the spokeswoman said in a statement on Friday.

According to Xinhua news agency, the upcoming summit, the first first since BRICS expansion, has attracted wide attention from the international community.

Xi will participate in meetings and the BRICS Plus leaders' dialogue besides delivering speeches. He will also have in-depth discussions with foreign leaders on the current international situation and issues of common concern.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had informed Putin last month that President Xi Jhad accepted the invitation to attend the BRICS summit.

