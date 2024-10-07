Globalmanagergroup Launches Comprehensive Documentation Kit For ISO 7101:2023 Healthcare Quality Management System

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Globalmanagergroup, a leading provider of management system documentation and certification solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its specialized documentation kit for the ISO 7101:2023 international standard. This newly launched product aims at making ISO 7101 documentation task easy for healthcare organizations and enabling them seamlessly achieve ISO 7101 certification. This innovative product containing 180 editable sample documents is designed to support healthcare institutions in achieving compliance with the ISO 7101:2023 standard, ensuring timely, safe, effective, efficient, equitable and people-centered care and service excellence.



“We are thrilled to introduce our ISO 7101:2023 documentation kit, which is tailored to meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations. This kit will empower hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities to implement a robust quality management system, enhancing patient safety and service quality,” said Mr. Devang Jhaveri, Director, Globalmanagergroup.“Our documentation kit simplifies the implementation of the ISO 7101:2023 standard, allowing healthcare organizations to focus on what matters most - delivering exceptional care and achieving ISO 7101:2023 certification from any accredited Certification Body”, he added.



This comprehensive ISO 7101 documentation package includes easily customizable manuals, procedures, process approach, standard operating procedures(SOPs), forms ISO 7101 audit checklist, etc. specifically designed to align with ISO 7101:2023 requirements. The kit is designed for easy customization, enabling healthcare providers to tailor the content to their specific operational needs. The ISO 7101:2023 documentation kit is ideal for hospitals, clinics, primary care providers, diagnostic centers, and other healthcare facilities seeking to enhance their quality management systems and achieve ISO 7101:2023 certification.



With the healthcare industry facing increasing regulatory requirements and the growing need for quality assurance, the ISO 7101:2023 standard provides a comprehensive framework for implementing effective quality management practices across healthcare services. Globalmanagergroup's new documentation kit is developed by healthcare organizations quality experts to help such organizations seamlessly integrate ISO 7101 requirements and guidelines, streamlining the process of certification and continual improvement. It will also help in enhancing quality management system of any organization providing healthcare services, regardless of its type, size, or the services it provides.



For more information about the ISO 7101:2023 documentation kit or to request a demo, please visit



About Globalmanagergroup

Globalmanagergroup is a global leader in ISO documentation solutions, specializing in comprehensive toolkits for various ISO and other international standards. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company provides customizable documentation kits, expert guidance, and training solutions to support organizations in achieving certification and improving their management systems. Global Manager Group has made a name for itself as the world's foremost management system consultant, with expertise in ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, IFS food, ISO 22000, HACCP, and many other international standards. Global Manager Group has more than 3600 clients globally and is a reputable management and ISO certification consultant. For more information about the company, please visit





Company :-Globalmanagergroup

User :- John Mills

Email :...

Mobile:- 7929795322

Url :-