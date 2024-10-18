QU Pharmacy College Students Excel At FIP World Congress In South Africa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two Qatar University (QU) College of Pharmacy (CPH) students, Muneera Abdullah and Youmna al-Alami, have won second place in the recently held 82nd International Federation (FIP) World for Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Cape Town, South Africa.

At the event under the theme 'Innovating for the Future of Care,' they presented a poster on research titled 'A Systematic Review of Teaching Competencies on Disaster and Preparedness among Students in Healthcare Colleges', and conducted under the supervision of CPH dean Prof Mohammad Izham Mohammad Ibrahim.

The research poster shed light on the importance of teaching healthcare students to be fully prepared for disaster management during a critical time. Competing against 86 posters between the Social and Administrative Pharmacy (SAPS) section, Muneera and Youmna stood out in both their presentation and the research itself, showcasing clarity, innovation and the potential impact of their work.

Reflecting on their experience, Youmna said:“Winning second place in the FIP congress as first-time participants is an invaluable accomplishment and a true reward after all the dedication and effort we poured into our research. This opportunity not only expanded our knowledge and experience but also opened countless new doors, broadening our intellectual horizons in ways we never imagined.”

Muneera said:“This experience has not only enriched my education but also inspired me to continue and expand in my research. I am thankful to the College of Pharmacy for providing us this opportunity along with the skills and knowledge that distinguish us from others.”

The FIP World Congress, known for gathering leading minds and emerging researchers in the field of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, provides pharmacy professionals with the opportunity to share their research, network with professionals, and gain feedback from experts, a statement added.

