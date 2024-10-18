Norway's Foreign Minister Visits Rivne NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway's Foreign Espen Barth Eide paid a visit to the Rivne nuclear power on Friday to express his country's support for efforts toward ensuring nuclear safety amid war.

That's according to the press release by the Norwegian government, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia's attacks on the power grid can jeopardise nuclear safety even when nuclear power plants are not directly affected," the Norwegian minister said, adding that any attack that jeopardizes nuclear safety in Ukraine and Europe will be unacceptable.

He noted that Norway's cooperation with Ukraine in the field of nuclear safety began after the Chornobyl accident in 1986. That cooperation was expanded after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014, before further strengthening in 2022 after Russia's full-scale incursion into Ukraine.

Eide recalled that in March 2022, Norway had provided the Rivne NPP with necessary spare parts for its safe operation.

"We have also provided support for cybersecurity measures at the Rivne plant and provided equipment to ensure rapid start-up of the reactors after automatic shutdown due to an unstable power supply," the minister said.

He also expressed deep concern over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP that remains occupied by Russian invasion forces.

Along with Eide, Director General Per Strand of the Norwegian Radiation and Safety Authority (DSA), also arrived at the Rivne NPP.

"Russia's attacks on the power grid pose a direct threat to nuclear safety and security in Europe," he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Thursday, Norway's top diplomat Espen Barth Eide said his country would allocate a EUR 250 million aid package to Ukraine for the restoration of energy facilities affected by Russian strikes and the development of modern energy infrastructure.