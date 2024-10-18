Man Detained In Tokyo After Throwing Possible Molotov Cocktails At Ruling Party HQ

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TOKYO, Oct 19 (NNN-NHK) – Tokyo police, today detained a man, who threw what appeared to be Molotov cocktails at the headquarters of Japan's ruling party.

Just before 6.00 a.m. local time, the man drove up in a minivan, in front of the Liberal Party (LDP) headquarters, in Nagatacho, Chiyoda Ward, and threw five or six possible Molotov cocktails at it.

The man, believed to be in his late 40s, then attempted to forcibly drive his car into the premises of the Prime Minister's office nearby, but was blocked by a fence, the report said.

The suspect was arrested on the spot on suspicion of obstruction of public duties, it added.

There are no reports of injuries. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the details.– NNN-NHK

