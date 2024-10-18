Spiritual Understanding In The Last Days By Pastor Arnold W. Weckeman, Presented By Atticus Publishing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Exploring the Path to Revival Amid the Enfolding Darkness of the Last Days”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pastor Arnold Wayne Weckeman is proud to announce the release of his latest book, "Spiritual Understanding in the Last Days: How to Persevere in Perilous Times," an insightful exploration aimed at igniting revival among believers during these challenging times. He recently discussed these themes during an appearance on The Spotlight with Logan Crawford. Please see the embedded below.Written amidst the increasing darkness of the final hours of the Church Age, Weckeman's book calls for a return to the essential, yet often neglected, paradoxical truths of Scripture. It emphasizes the pivotal fundamentals that have been forfeited by modern compromise, offering a roadmap for believers seeking revival through a deeper understanding of doctrine. The book uses powerful Scriptural illustrations to reveal the dynamics of the internal battle between the "old man" and the "new man," helping readers grasp the spiritual insights crucial to experiencing true liberty in Christ."Spiritual Understanding in the Last Days" is more than just an academic study-it is a passionate call to action for believers to restore doctrinal truths and spiritual vitality. Weckeman argues that the key to revival lies in understanding and living out the liberating doctrines of Scripture, which are critical for navigating these perilous times.Pastor Arnold Wayne Weckeman brings a unique perspective, shaped by decades of dedication to both public service and ministry. Educated at First Bible Church's Bible Institute in Staten Island, NY, Pastor Weckeman served as a firefighter with the F.D.N.Y. for 20 years before transitioning to ministry. He spent ten years as a deacon, and eventually head deacon, at First Bible Church, with a particular passion for discipleship, guided by his life verse, 2 Timothy 2:2. In 2000, Pastor Weckeman moved to Lords Valley, PA, where he served as a pastor for seven years before relocating to Arizona. He now resides in southwest Arizona with his wife, Sandra, where he enjoys nature photography, fly fishing, reading, and writing.Pastor Weckeman's desire to share the essential doctrines critical for spiritual growth inspired him to write this book. He believes that a return to the "old paths" mentioned in Jeremiah 6:16 is imperative for genuine doctrinal revival. The book equips readers with the spiritual tools they need to understand the ongoing struggle between the "old man" and the "new man"-a key understanding for any believer seeking deeper spiritual growth and a closer relationship with God.The primary message of "Spiritual Understanding in the Last Days" is clear: there is a pressing need for doctrinal revival. By revisiting and committing to the "old paths" and restoring the dynamics of the spiritual struggle, believers can grasp the liberating doctrines essential for true revival in these last days.For more information about "Spiritual Understanding in the Last Days" and Pastor Weckeman's ministry, please visit Perfectingofthesaints .

Arnold W. Weckeman on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford

