Participation Of North Korean Soldiers In War In Ukraine Will Not Change Situation At Front - Estonian Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonian intelligence commented on reports that North Korea is sending military personnel to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine, noting that this indicates Moscow's problems with maintaining military activity.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Ants Kiviselg, ERR reports.

Kiviselg noted that public reports contain information about the creation of a unit of about 3,000 people on the basis of an airborne assault brigade manned by North Korean military. He suggested that this brigade could operate in the Kursk or Bryansk regions in the future.

“At the same time, North Korea's possible sending of such forces to the Ukrainian front - 3,000 or 10,000 people - will not bring any significant changes to the battlefield,” the intelligence commander said, adding that if such tactics are used for a long time, it could play a significant role in future battles.

He explained that the provision of military assistance from Russia gives the leadership of the DPRK and Iran the opportunity to use it in their own interests.

“This gives Iran and North Korea the opportunity to demand exclusive security guarantees from Russia or technological information that has remained unavailable until now, which these countries can use in the future,” Kiviselg said.

He also noted that soldiers who take part in battles on the territory of Ukraine or the Russian Federation will gain military experience that they can use against their neighboring countries in their region.

As reported, on Friday, South Korea's National Intelligence Service said that the North Korean regime had decided to send 12,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine. These are four brigades of soldiers, including special forces.

According to South Korean intelligence (NIS), Pyongyang began sending its special forces to Russia on October 8. During the first stage, about 1,500 North Korean soldiers arrived on four landing ships accompanied by three Russian ships.

Currently, North Korean troops are stationed in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk, and Blagoveshchensk. According to South Korean intelligence, they have already been issued Russian military uniforms, weapons, and fake IDs.